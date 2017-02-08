Pruitt Makes False Claim in Confirmation Hearing; Former EPA Employees Write Letter to Senate Against Pruitt

(KWTV)- An investigation by KWTV has discovered that EPA administrator nominee and Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt made a false claim while answering more than 1,200 questions during his confirmation hearing.

Pruitt claimed that he filed numerous briefs in a decade-long pollution case alleging Arkansas poultry farms were dumping hundreds of thousands of tons of animal waste into the Illinois River, contaminating Oklahoma waters downstream. However, he has never filed any brief asking the court for a decision since being elected in 2010.

In fact, according to the National Institute on Money in State Politics, Pruitt received $40,000 from defendants in the case including top executives at Tyson Foods while running for Oklahoma attorney general in 2010.

According to KWTV, 447 former EPA employees wrote a letter to the Senate saying, "Mr. Pruitt has shown no interest in enforcing environmental laws, a critically important function for EPA.”

Pruitt cleared the Senate environment and public works committee with an 11-0 vote after the Republicans voted to suspend Senate rules because Democrats boycotted two votes.

Information provided by KWTV News 9 in Oklahoma City.