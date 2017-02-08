New bill requires father's permission to make abortions harder to obtain by OK women

OK (KSWO)- A new bill looks to make terminating a pregnancy harder for Oklahoma women by requiring the father to sign off on an abortion. House Bill 1441 was introduced by Republican Representative Justin Humphrey.

In addition to needing the father's sign-off, the woman would also have to identify the father to a doctor. The bill does have exceptions for rape, incest, or when the mother's safety is at risk.

The Public Health Committee tabled the bill today but it is expected to be back on the agenda next week.

