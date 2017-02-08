Boys across America celebrate National Boy Scouts Day

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- February 8th is National Boy Scouts Day. Since 1910, The Boys Scouts of America has helped build future leaders through programs that teach survival skills, good citizenship and promote community service.



More than 100 years later, it remains one of the nation's largest and most prominent organizations for youth.



Edan, Duncan and Cael Mclean are all boy scouts.



The oldest 14-year-old Edan is working on his Eagle rank.



He said the Boy Scout of America anniversary is just another reminder of how important the program makes him feel.



"I really enjoy it,” said Edan. “I'm the leader of my troop and I get to see the younger boys benefit from all the things that we do and have a great time."



His father and Cub Scout Leader, Paul Greene, said putting the boys through the program was a no-brainer.



“It's been over a hundred years which shows the longevity and continues to show its relevance in today's culture,” said Greene. “It gives kids the chance to find strength in themselves."



This summer Edan is headed to the national training facility in New Mexico.



Greene said the training Edan will receive will not only help him but will also allow him to pass knowledge down to his brothers.



"The oldest one like he said is leading his troop,” said Greene. “He's the youth that is in charge of everyone else so he does get the chance to teach his brothers. Sometimes that causes issues but it gives him a chance to lead all the other youth and they all learn from each other."



Edan encourages all youth to join scouting and begin the adventure he's been on for five years.



"I just think that scouting is an awesome program,” said Edan. “It helped me learn lots of cool things that I never thought I would do."



An experience that Greene says will last a lifetime.



“It's still relevant today,” said Greene. “We can still give back to our community and to our nation."



