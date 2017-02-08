911 call of Noble daycare murder released

NOBLE, OK (KSWO)- The 911 call of the death of a Noble infant killed at a home daycare has been released.

In the call, you can hear, the daycare operator Melissa Clark talking to dispatch. She is now charged with the death of the 4-month-old Braelyn Zachary.

Last summer, Clark was watching the girl at her home daycare. She claims that financial stress and marital problems caused her to snap. She admits dropping the child on tile and throwing her at a bouncy seat.

According to KOCO, there were other children present in the home at the time of the murder.

Clark’s preliminary hearing was held yesterday. The judge agrees there is enough evidence for a first-degree murder trial.

