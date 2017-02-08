Skeletal human remains found in Cotton County

COTTON COUNTY (KSWO) - Officials were on scene all day Wednesday investigating after human skeletal remains were discovered near the Oklahoma-Texas border.

Troy Morris, a special agent for the OSBI told us the human remains were discovered right on a hill near the Mile Marker 1 exit on I-44 by a person conducting surveys for a business they are looking to build in the area.

Agents from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, Oklahoma State Medical Examiner and Cotton County Sheriffs Office spent most of the day going through the field looking for evidence.

The remains were discovered around 2 P.M. Tuesday.

"Based on what we found so far, we believe that this individual has been out here for some time and we would ask anyone regarding any missing loved ones to please contact the Cotton County Sheriffs Department or the OSBI," said Morris.

Morris says they will be working with the medical examiner's office to identify the remains, but they need the public's help.

The Cotton County Sheriff's Office is not working any missing persons cases so this person may be from out of the area.

