Lawton man killed in fatal vehicle accident

The man killed in an early morning accident on Wednesday has been identified.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has identified the victim as 38-year-old Carlton Bennett of Lawton.

OHP said Bennett was driving east down Meers-Porter Hill Road and for an unknown reason left the road and went down an embankment and hit the concrete structure under a bridge. Bennett was ejected approximately 10 feet from the vehicle in the accident and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Bennett was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident.

