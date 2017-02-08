Lawton man killed in fatal vehicle accident - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Lawton man killed in fatal vehicle accident

By Jarred Burk, Digital Content Manager
ELGIN, Ok (KSWO) -

The man killed in an early morning accident on Wednesday has been identified. 

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has identified the victim as 38-year-old Carlton Bennett of Lawton.

OHP said Bennett was driving east down Meers-Porter Hill Road and for an unknown reason left the road and went down an embankment and hit the concrete structure under a bridge. Bennett was ejected approximately 10 feet from the vehicle in the accident and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Bennett was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident. 

