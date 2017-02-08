Local VFW post honors late veteran

Britain's National Cyber Security Center says teams are working "round the clock" to restore hospital computer systems after a global cyberattack that hit dozens of countries forced British hospitals to cancel and delay treatment for patients.
Pilgrims quietly await Pope Francis at Fatima for canonization ceremony.
A large cyberattack had crippled computer systems at hospitals across England, with appointments canceled, phone lines down and patients turned away.
Trump suggests he might do away with daily press briefings or do them himself every two weeks.
A nephew of Venezuelan fashion designer Carolina Herrera has been found dead inside a truck on a road near the capital of Caracas.
