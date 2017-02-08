Truck crashes into home garage

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - A Lawton home was rattled when a driver crashed his truck into its garage.



Police say that around 3 pm Wednesday, the truck's driver suffered a medical condition and slammed into the home on Northwest 31st and Ferris.



A neighbor heard the crash and ran over to help, and the man was then taken to a hospital by ambulance.



Fortunately, no one was inside the home at the time of the crash.



Crews put up wooden posts to keep the garage from caving in, and the car was picked up by a towing company.



The driver's condition is unknown.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.