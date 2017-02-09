Victim, suspect identified in Wednesday night shooting

Lawton Police have arrested a suspect for shooting a man in the foot after a verbal altercation in north Lawton.

Police said officers responded to reports of shots fired at 2702 NW 16th St. around 9 p.m. on Wednesday. When they arrived they found a victim, Gilbert Hutson, who told officers he and another man were involved in a verbal altercation and the suspect had shot him in the foot with a 12 gauge shotgun.

Hutson told officers the name of the suspect, identified as Steven Cox. An officer was flagged down by Cox about two blocks from the scene and was told his girlfriend had been jumped at the address officers had originally responded. After investigating police arrested and charged Cox with assault with a deadly weapon.

Lawton Police said the investigation is still ongoing.

