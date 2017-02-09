Altus Domino's robbed at gunpoint

Altus police are searching for two men who robbed the Domino’s on East Broadway around midnight Thursday morning.

Police said the two suspects were described as black males wearing dark colored hoodies and had their faces covered, one was armed with a handgun. The two men forced their way into the business through a back door and took an undisclosed amount of money. No injuries were reported.

The suspects were seen running west from the location after the robbery.

If you have any information about this crime you can call the Altus Crime Stoppers at 580-482-TIPS (8477).

