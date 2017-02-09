Number of OK flu deaths more than doubles in just a week

OK (KSWO)- In just one week, the number of flu deaths in Oklahoma this season has more than doubled. The total as of February 9 stands at 23 deaths; less than a week ago the flu statistics gathered by the Oklahoma State Department of Health listed 11 Oklahoma deaths from influenza. Twelve people have died within a week from the virus.

The number of people hospitalized with the flu virus since September 1st stands at 827 people.

Tulsa County has been hit particularly hard. According to medical officials, 189 people have been hospitalized with the flu and eight people have succumbed to the virus in Tulsa County alone.

Many area schools have or are considering closing their doors due to the epidemic.

