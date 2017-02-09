OK Senate votes in favor of REAL ID bill

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK — Oklahoma may soon be compliant with the REAL ID Act after many extensions.

According to KOCO, a Senate committee voted 34-8 in favor of Senate Bill 791. Some lawmakers expressed concern to KOCO about the potential cost to taxpayers and loss of privacy.

If Oklahoma does not comply with REAL ID act standards by the end of this extension, Oklahomans will be required to furnish a passport to get on planes and enter federal buildings next year.

Information provided by KOCO.