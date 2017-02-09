Voting is Feb. 14 for city offices and school board seats - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
OK (KSWO)- Next week, residents of Southwest Oklahoma will head to the polls to vote for city offices and school board seats in a special election. Early voting begins February 9th from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at county election board offices. They will also be open February 10th for early voting. Regular voting is February 14th from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. at your normal polling location.

The following races will be included on the ballot:

Comanche County

  • Cache: Brad Seaton, James Carter
  • Elgin: Dustin Hillary, Ranell Oliver, Aaron Molloy
  • Fletcher: Chad Funkhouser, Bryan Swietek, Amber Hendrix
  • Lawton:  $55.3 million bond issue for street repair

Cotton County

  • Walters: Scotty Reed, Jim Keesee

Jackson County

  • Duke: Rafe Hall, Terri L. Pearson
  • Blair Office 2: Shane Chapman, Brandi Boley
  • Blair Office 4: Marianne J. Nagy, Jeremy Rodriquez

Kiowa County

  • Mountain View-Gotebo: Dusty Heller, Cecil Hooper
  • Snyder Office 3: Drew Janz, Carmen McCorkle

Stephens County

  • Bray-Doyle: Wayne Turner, Eric Dorman
  • Empire 2: Dee Carrio, Gale Floyd

Municipal Elections

Altus

  • City Council Ward 1: John Womack, Nathan Covington
  • City Council Ward 2: Dan Goodson, Jon R. Kidwell

Walters

  • City Council at large: Gerald Lee Henley, Roberta Ellis, Timothy Lewis

Wait times will likely be shortest at mid-morning and mid-afternoon. Anyone in line to vote at 7:00 p.m. will be allowed to cast a ballot. Every voter must show a valid photo ID issued by federal, state, or tribal government; or show a voter identification card; or sign an affidavit and vote a provisional ballot.

Anyone who needs to look up their polling place, verify their registration information, or view a sample ballot can do so on the Oklahoma State Election Board’s website: www.elections.ok.gov.

