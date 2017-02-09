Committee votes in favor of allowing OK nurse practitioners to provide more care

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK — An Oklahoma Senate Committee voted February 8th to allow House Bill 1013 to move to the House floor. The bill allows nurse practitioners in Oklahoma to provide more extensive care. The committee voted 12 to 2 in favor of the bill.

According to KOCO, the Oklahoma State Medical Association does not support the bill.

Many rural areas in Oklahoma have limited access to health care.

Information provided by KOCO.