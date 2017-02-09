New Information: Norman double-murder, suicide

NORMAN, OK – We have new information about the double murder-suicide in Norman. Timothy Michael Deffner was found dead in a Pottawatomie County field of a self-inflicted gunshot wound following an overnight manhunt.

News 9 has investigated Deffner’s legal history and found a long string of protective orders filed against him by his wife and her family. According to KWTV, Deffner was facing five criminal charges for a roofing scam involving falsifying checks during a 2013 roofing claim on his in-laws home. A warrant for his arrest was issued February 7th.

Michael Deffner and Cayann Patterson were married in 2014 and divorced just over a year later. Protective orders filed prior to the divorce stated Deffner drove his truck through the garage door of the family home, shoved a stun gun into Patterson's chest, threatened to kill Patterson's children and burn down the house with her in it.

That threat is now eerily similar to the scene that unfolded on Lindsay Street late Tuesday night. Police found Patterson shot; her house set on fire.

The second victim, Bryan Young, was found shot multiple times about five miles away. Young represented Patterson in the divorce. According to KWTV, Deffner forced his way inside of the home before shooting Young to death; Young's family was inside the home during the murder but were left unharmed. Young spent 17 years with the Norman school district as a beloved teacher, coach and principal.

Information provided by KWTV.