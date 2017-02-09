Knife-wielding man killed by police in Anadarko

ANADARKO, OK (KSWO) - The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is investigating after an officer-involved shooting in Anadarko on Wednesday.

Henry James Hunter, of Anadarko, died February 8th after being shot by an Anadarko Police Officer.

Police responded to a disturbance call of a man fighting with other people in the residence around 4:50 p.m.

Anadarko police officers were confronted by Hunter, 34, who had a knife. Following a verbal exchange, Hunter charged the officers with the knife. At least one officer fired his weapon and hit Hunter.

The knife was recovered from the scene. Hunter was pronounced dead at a local hospital. Two officers were placed on administrative leave during the OSBI investigation. The Anadarko Police Department is also conducting an internal investigation.

