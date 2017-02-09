Cushing residents are excited, apprehensive about Diamond Pipeline

CUSHING, OK- The Diamond Pipeline connecting Cushing to Memphis is expected to be finished this year but residents of the town are having mixed feelings about the 440-mile crude oil pipeline named. The pipeline will run through Lincoln, Creek, Okmulgee, Muskogee, McIntosh, Haskell and LeFlore counties in Oklahoma.

According to KTUL, many residents are excited by the economic prospect of revitalizing the oil industry in the area. Though they are impacted by the recent earthquakes caused by waste water injection, the boast in the local job market is appealing.

KTUL also spoke with the Pawnee Nation about the $900 million project. Andrew Knifechief is the executive director of Pawnee nation and he says that a protest like the one at Standing Rock is not impossible in the heart of oil and Indian Country.

Other than a feeling of being dismissed, the Pawnee are concerned the contamination of their water supply and historic land like the Standing Rock Sioux.

The Pawnee tribe of Oklahoma stressed to KTUL that they are not against the pipeline; they are looking to minimize the impact on the environment and cultural sites.

Information provided by KTUL.