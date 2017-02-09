MAC High Renaissance Assembly honors academic success.

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- MacArthur High School held its Renaissance assembly to celebrate academic success on February 9th.

Students with a 3.5 GPA and over were honored. There were three different levels dependent on your GPA.

Former activities director Rheu Nell Horton was also honored today for starting the Renaissance program.

Current MHS activities director Denise Aguilar is proud to take over this program.

“As a recipient myself and a former graduate of MacArthur it is an honor to continue the tradition that my mentor, and activities director, Rheu Nell Horton did and I’m exited to honor her and also show her we are continuing what she started years ago to celebrate excellence and education of our students,” said Aguilar.

Students honored received a certificate. free t-shirt, and several business coupons as an incentive to continue their academic success.

