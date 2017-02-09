African American Teen Conference held at Tomlinson and Central Middle Schools

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- It's Black History Month and two more local middle schools are taking part in a special event to build knowledge and understanding of African American Heritage.



The African American Teen Conference was held at Tomlinson and Central Middle Schools this afternoon giving students a chance to discuss the challenges African Americans faced throughout history and today.



Michael Turner is a retired teacher who spoke at Central Middle school today, he spoke about the need for change when it comes to education, teacher pay and improving test scores. He said it important to get kids involved and encourage them to exercise their right to vote because they will soon be our next leaders



"It's important to have the teen conferences to keep kids involved and informed because, in four years, they'll be our leaders of the country… We don't want to repeat history; we don't want to repeat the mistakes of the past,” explained Turner.



The Lawton Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority has hosted the African American Teen Conferences for the last 24 years. Conferences were also held at MacArthur and Eisenhower Middle Schools earlier this week.

