Gov Fallin Names Patrick Wyrick to OK Supreme Court

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO)- Patrick Wyrick will serve as a justice on the Oklahoma Supreme Court. Wyrick, 35, succeeds Steven Taylor, who retired from the bench last year. Wyrick has served as solicitor general in the Oklahoma attorney general’s office since 2011.

“Patrick Wyrick is well positioned to tackle the difficult constitutional questions the Oklahoma Supreme Court must confront,” said Fallin. “He has litigated several significant constitutional law cases involving almost every frequently litigated provision in our state constitution. I have confidence he will perform his new duties with integrity and professionalism.”

Fallin selected Wyrick from three applicants submitted to her by the Oklahoma Judicial Nominating Commission. The Supreme Court appointment is Fallin’s first on the nine-member court.

“It is the honor of a lifetime to represent my hometown district as a member of the Oklahoma Supreme Court,” Wyrick said. “I will continue to work hard and do my best to serve the people of this great state. I have committed myself to public service, and my years as Oklahoma solicitor general have offered me the opportunity to routinely litigate cases before the Supreme Court. I am uniquely familiar with the high court’s jurisprudence.”

Information provided by Governor Mary Fallin’s Office.