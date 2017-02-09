Gov Fallin Designates Feb. 10 “Dolese Day”

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO)— February 10th has been officially named as ‘Dolese Day’ by Governor Mary Fallin. February 10th marks 115 years of Dolese Bros. Co. helping to build Oklahoma.

“The American way of life as we know it would not be possible without the building materials produced by the aggregates industry,” said Dolese President and CEO Mark Helm. “Each American uses about ten tons of aggregates every year. From roads and bridges to paint, pharmaceuticals and cleaning products, aggregates play a vital role in our daily lives. They are essential to building the very foundations of our homes, schools and hospitals in our communities.”

Dolese was established in 1902 to furnish quarried rock for railroad construction. Dolese is now proudly employee owned and a full-service construction supply and material operation, employing over 1,100 people in two states.

“We have a great story to tell as a company,” said Helm. “From humble beginnings to today's operation spanning more than 70 facilities across two states, Dolese remains focused on the same principles that have been guiding the company for over 100 years - a dedication to service and quality at a fair price. We are looking forward to the next 115 years.”

Visit Dolese115.com to view videos and a collection of historic photos of the company.

“We are proud of the fact that Dolese is older than the State of Oklahoma. We work hard every day to live up to our motto, Dolese Delivers,” said Helm.

Information provided by Governor Mary Fallin’s Office.