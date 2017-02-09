Empire students hold science fair

EMPIRE CITY, OK (KSWO) - Thursday, 5th graders at Empire Elementary School held their annual science fair.

Over the last few weeks, the 5th-grade class has been working on science projects where they formed a hypothesis and ran scientific tests to see if they were correct. Thursday, they presented those results to members of the community who came in to judge them and give the students tips on how to make them better.

The students chose their own topics for the science fair. One student tested how the type of fertilizer used impacts how quickly wheat grows, using organic fertilizer, chemical fertilizer and just regular dirt.

"The one with organic grew best, this one (dirt) grew second best and this one (chemical fertilizer) didn't grow at all. That was very surprising to me because we use chemical fertilizer in our pasture and it didn't even grow at all," said Emaleigh Parks.

Another student grew bacteria to see what kinds of surfaces are home to the most bacteria.

"Later in life, if I work in a hospital, I'll be able to know hey there's some dirty surfaces so I should probably clean those so nobody else will get sick if there's like a mom and dad taking their child so they won't get sick. So future reference," said Dawson Gibbons.

A third child decided to test what kinds of cups kept liquids hot and cold for the longest, finding the top two cups to be stainless steel and Styrofoam.

"We figured out that coffee mugs aren't as good as people say they are. You would be better off putting it in one of these (Styrofoam) or these (stainless steel) because it will keep your drink a lot hotter," said Dakota Gibbons.

The students were able to pick any topic they wanted for their experiments, but their teacher Cashe Turner said, for the most part, they all selected things they deal with on a daily basis.

"The things they're seeing in our classroom, the things were learning about in class, some of them have just gone out and done some research for themselves. Some of their parents came up with ideas for them so there's a lot of parent involvement with it," Turner said.

The purpose of the projects is to teach students how the scientific process works and prepare them for classes they will take once they get into middle and high school. But Turner said that is not all the students learned from this.

"They're learning computer skills because they're having to type out their reports, they're having to make the graphs," Turner said. "So, not only are they learning the scientific process, they're learning so many other skills from this and the excitement they have because they just learned something new they thought they never would have learned and they did it on their own."

Six people from the Empire community came to the school Thursday to judge the student's projects. They gave them tips on how they can make them better in preparation for the Stephens County Science Fair, where students can present them for cash prizes.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.