Anadarko man killed in officer involved shooting

ANADARKO, OK (KSWO) - An investigation is now underway after a man was killed by a police officer in Anadarko Wednesday afternoon. The investigation is being led by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations and the Anadarko Police Department.

The victim is 34 year old Henry James Hunter of Anadarko.

The Anadarko Police Department were called out to Hunter's home just before 5 p.m. Wednesday afternoon on a disturbance call.

Authorities said Hunter was fighting with or attempting to fight with other people in the house. When two officers arrived, Hunter confronted them with a knife in his hand. Authorities said words were exchanged between Hunter and the two officers.

Hunter moved towards them with the knife and one of the officers shot him.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. The two officers have been placed on administrative leave.

The OSBI is now in charge of the case, while the Anadarko Police Department conducts its own internal review of the shooting.

