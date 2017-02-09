New alert and notification system launched in Duncan

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO) - Duncan residents now have a new way to get alerts from police about criminals on the loose, road closures, and other urgent information.

On Feb. 6, Duncan police switched to a system that's more user-friendly for both police and residents.

Lt. Patrick Norton said he can now send alerts from his phone in the field where before he'd have to send them from a desktop computer and it only takes seconds before residents receive the message.

"The more information we can get out from our office, the safer our public is going to be," Norton said.

Having a system that's user-friendly and sends alerts quickly can help them in emergency situations like last summer when it flooded and a young boy went missing.

"If we would've had that message out that morning, some of the people that had seen him would have went 'Hey! We know they're looking for him'... where they didn't realize they were looking for him until maybe an hour after they had seen him. Then, they're calling saying 'Yeah, I did see him.' So that would have helped us a bunch that day," He said.

The old system was mostly used for weather alerts. While they'll still send those out, they'll also send out warnings about crime.

"If we have crime in certain areas we can alert people to that area to let them know that cars are being burglarized or houses, or whatever the circumstances might be so they'll know to lock things up," Norton said.

While it's going to help keep Duncan residents safer, they also believe it will encourage them to say something if they see something suspicious.

"Most of our crimes will be solved by somebody who's seen something that they may not think that their information is important,” Norton said. “If we send out an alert saying we have this vehicle we're looking for they might go, 'Hey, I seen that' and then they'll come forward and call us where a lot of times they say 'Well, I don't want to sound dumb so I'm not going to call them with this.'"

Residents can choose whether they want to be alerted by text, phone call or e-mail. So far, a little more than 450 residents have signed up.

If you'd like to sign up to receive alerts click here.

