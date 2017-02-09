New alert and notification system launched in Duncan

Britain's National Cyber Security Center says teams are working "round the clock" to restore hospital computer systems after a global cyberattack that hit dozens of countries forced British hospitals to cancel and delay treatment for patients.
The cyberextortion attack hitting dozens of countries was a "perfect storm" of sorts.
Trump to deliver commencement address at Liberty University, the Christian school whose president was among his earliest and most vocal supporters.
Pilgrims quietly await Pope Francis at Fatima for canonization ceremony.
A large cyberattack had crippled computer systems at hospitals across England, with appointments canceled, phone lines down and patients turned away.
