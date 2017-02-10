Fire damages Duncan apartment complex

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO) - Fire broke out in a Duncan apartment complex early Friday morning.

It happened at the Magnolia Manor apartments at Plato and Country Club roads. The blaze started around 1:30 a.m.

Duncan Fire Department tells us four apartments were heavily damaged and four more have smoke and water damage. It took firefighters about an hour to put out the blaze. They say they had some trouble because the flames got into the ceiling of a downstairs apartment.

The fire department had to turn off the electric to the entire complex, which affected about 50 apartments. The state fire marshal was on the way to the scene at last check to try and figure out how it started.

