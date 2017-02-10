DA: Fatal shooting by Ottawa County sheriff was justified

MIAMI, Okla. (AP) - The district attorney has ruled that the fatal shooting of an armed suspected auto thief by Ottawa County Sheriff Jeremy Floyd last month was justified.

Ottawa County District Attorney Kenny Wright ruled Thursday that Floyd was justified in shooting suspected serial auto thief Travis Edward Baker on Jan. 7 when Baker pointed a handgun at him.

The shooting happened after Baker led Floyd on a car chase in northeastern Oklahoma. Baker, who was 42, was sought for questioning in two motor vehicle thefts. Investigators say Baker, at one point, stopped and fled on foot into nearby woods. Floyd, armed with a shotgun, caught up with Baker, fired one shotgun blast and ordered Baker to drop his gun. When Baker didn't comply, Floyd fired a shotgun blast into his chest.

