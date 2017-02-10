Proposed increase state revenues could mean sales tax on basic needs

TULSA, OK (KTUL)- Governor Mary Fallin has announced plans to eliminate sales tax on groceries while generating sales tax revenues from certain services including doctor visits, funerals, grooming, utilities, and childcare services.

“Healthcare is already expensive enough, you start tacking on taxes,” explained Trish Adams, a concerned citizen.

“So there would be gains in some ways and losses in other ways so it is definitely complicated. So we would just say going forward, get down into the details and be specific about what you want to do,” explained Gene Perry, a Policy Director for the Oklahoma Policy Institute.

According to KTUL, Perry says Oklahoma needs to find a balance without hurting working families.

Information provided by KTUL.