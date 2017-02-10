USS Tulsa prepares for christening

MOBILE, AL (KTUL) — The USS Tulsa will be christened in Mobile this weekend.

Secretary of the Navy Ray Mabus that one of the battleships in the Navy's newest fleet would be named after Tulsa. It's been nearly 100 years since a ship was named after the city.

The previous ship was christened with crude oil. The ship is more than 400 feet long and can reach top speeds of more than 45 miles per hour.

Information provided by KTUL.