Judge orders temporarily halt of nuclear dumping in Gore

GORE, OK (KWTV)- Attorneys for the Cherokee Nation and the State of Oklahoma won a temporary restraining order against Sequoyah Fuels.

According to KWTV, the Cherokee Nation Secretary for Natural Resources said a 10-year agreement to move the waste off-site wasn't being honored. Sequoyah Fuels Corporation told them it was going move the nuclear fuel rod material to a containment area to bury toxic waste. The rods were used to fuel nuclear power plants.

The Cherokee Nation is trying to stop Sequoyah Fuels Corporation burying and storing 11,000 tons of nuclear waste at the decommissioned plant in Gore. The Cherokee Nation said the waste poses an environmental risk because of the facility's proximity to the Arkansas and Illinois Rivers.

The Nuclear Regulatory Commission said Sequoyah Fuels stopped its operations back in 1993. The NRC has made several visits to the Gore site and will take over the site in October of 2020.

On February 9th, a judge issued a temporary restraining order. Another hearing is scheduled for March.

Information provided by KWTV.