One of 23 Oklahoma flu deaths is a beloved school teacher

TULSA, OK (KJRH) – Kristin Hutcherson, a gym teacher at Hoover Elementary School, has died after being diagnosed with the flu.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported February 9th that the number of deaths from this flu season doubled in one week; 23 people have died from the flu across Oklahoma since the beginning of September.

The 42-year-old was considered one of the most beloved teachers in school by all the students.

Kristin was a dedicated teacher, treasured friend and colleague, and devoted mother, wife, and daughter.

Hutcherson’s family released the following statement to KJRH:

“We are devastated... Teaching wasn’t just her career, it was her purpose, and she was exceptional at it. Kristin is dearly loved and missed by all of us and we will forever remember her giving spirit.”

