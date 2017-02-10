Oklahoma Mission of Mercy provides more than $1.3 Million in Donated Dental Care

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO)- The Oklahoma Mission of Mercy’s eighth annual event in Woodward provided $1,306,907 in donated dental care (including cleanings, fillings, extractions and anterior root canals) over the two-day clinic for people of all ages at no cost to patients. Volunteers performed 10,165 dental procedures for 1,322 patients, averaging $980 worth of dental care per patient.

“The quality of care we were able to provide at this year’s Oklahoma Mission of Mercy event is incredible,” said 2017 Oklahoma Mission of Mercy Chair Dr. Trent Yadon. “It is always overwhelming to see the crowds of people lined up to receive free dental care, but year after year the dental community steps up to care for our Oklahoma neighbors in need.”

More than 1,400 volunteers from around the country made this year’s Oklahoma Mission of Mercy possible. This event is the single largest free clinic in the state.

“Only about half of Oklahomans have dental insurance, leaving many relying on events like the Oklahoma Mission of Mercy to receive quality dental care and oral health education,” said Delta Dental of Oklahoma President and CEO John Gladden. “For many patients who attend, the event is life-changing, and Delta Dental of Oklahoma is honored and privileged to be a part of the event.”

Donations for the Oklahoma Mission of Mercy dental clinic are accepted at www.okmom.org.

Information provided by Oklahoma Mission of Mercy.