It's Furry Friend Friday: Meet Eva

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- It’s Friday and we’d like to introduce you to a furry friend that would perfect addition to your family. Eva is a sweet 3-year-old girl and would make a great Valentine’s Day companion.

Eva is not only a great dog but a Black Mouth Cur with a wonderful temperament. Eva loves long truck drives and snuggling close.

She is currently the longest resident of Lawton Animal Welfare, located at 2104 S.W. 6th Street. You can take Eva home today for $55. All animals from Lawton Animal Welfare are fixed, up to date on their shots (including Rabies), micro-chipped, licensed with the city, and healthy. By adopting an animal from the Lawton Animal Welfare Division, you are not only saving the life of the animal you adopted but the one who gets to move in to its pen.

