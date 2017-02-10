Officers involved in Anadarko police shooting identified

ANADARKO, OK (KSWO) – The officers involved in the shooting that resulted in the death of an Anadarko man have been identified. Corporal Eric Harlan and James Coker have been placed on routine administrative leave pending the results of the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations and the Anadarko Police Department investigations.

The man was killed by a police officer in Anadarko was Henry James Hunter, 34. The Anadarko Police Department were called out to Hunter's home just before 5:00 p.m. Wednesday afternoon on a disturbance call. Authorities said Hunter was fighting with or attempting to fight with other people in the house.

When the officers arrived, Hunter confronted them with a knife in his hand. Authorities said words were exchanged between Hunter and the two officers. Hunter moved towards them with the knife and one of the officers shot him. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Eric Harlan holds the rank of Corporal and has worked for the Anadarko Police Department for over 16 years. Corporal Harlan is a NRA certified firearms instructor. In addition to working for the Police Department, Harlan also served as a member of the Oklahoma Army National Guard from 2002 to 2009 with deployments in 2005 to New Orleans after hurricane Katrina and from 2008-2009 in Ramadi, Iraq.

James Coker is a Patrol Officer and has worked for the Police Department for over 5 years. Officer Coker is also a member of the Caddo County Special Response Team.

The OSBI is now in charge of the case, while the Anadarko Police Department conducts its own internal review of the shooting.

