Woman ex-OU RB Mixon hit says she rejected his advances

By CLIFF BRUNT

AP Sports Writer

In a video released by the Norman Police Department , Amelia Molitor said she rejected Oklahoma running back Joe Mixon's advances before Mixon punched her and broke bones in her face.

Mixon punched Molitor at a Norman restaurant in July 2014 and broke her jaw and cheekbone. He was suspended for a year. Mixon entered an Alford plea, acknowledging there was likely enough evidence to convict him of misdemeanor assault while still asserting innocence. He did not serve jail time and was ordered to perform 100 hours of community service. Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops said if the incident happened in 2016, he would have been kicked off the team .

Video of the incident and police video of Mixon talking about it were released in December. Mixon apologized publicly for the incident . After setting the school record for all-purpose yardage in a season during the Sugar Bowl win over Auburn, Mixon chose to leave Oklahoma and enter the NFL Draft.

In the video dated August 14, 2014, Molitor said four men made catcalls at her and suggested she go home with Mixon as a gift for Mixon's 18th birthday. Molitor said she wasn't interested, and she said Mixon questioned why she'd rather go home with the man who was with her, a man she said Mixon described with a homosexual slur.

Molitor said her friends used a racial slur against Mixon during the incident, but said she never did.

