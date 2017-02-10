OKC police are investigating in-custody death

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO)- According to police, officers received multiple 911 calls on Feb. 1 regarding a man acting irrationally and disrobing near N.W. 50th St. and May Ave. Officers responded to the area to check the man's welfare.



MSgt. Keith Duroy and Officer Sommer Tyrrell arrived on scene and took the man, later identified as 45-year-old Jeremy Abbitt of Oklahoma City, into custody after a minor struggle. Several moments later, Abbitt experienced an apparent medical episode and stopped breathing.



EMSA and the Oklahoma City Fire Department responded to the scene. Paramedics were able to successful resuscitate Abbitt, who admitted that he had ingested a significant amount of methamphetamine prior to the arrival of officers. Abbitt was transported to Integris Baptist Medical Center where he was admitted. Hospital staff located no signs of trauma to his body.



Police were notified on Friday that Abbitt died while in the care of the hospital. Following department procedure, the case will be investigated by the Oklahoma City Police Homicide Unit. The cause and manner of death will be determined by the Oklahoma Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.



The department is evaluating whether the officers will be placed on administrative leave while the case is investigated.



