Duncan apt fire impacts 11 families

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO)- An early morning fire at a Duncan apartment complex damaged the apartments of 11 families.

The fire ignited because of an electrical issue just before 1:20 this morning at the Magnolia Manors apartments. You can see here the damage on the outside of the building, but residents tell me there is also a lot of smoke and water damage inside their apartments. In total, 11 families were impacted by the fire, including Jessie Canady who first discovered the fire and says everything happened very fast.

"We hear loud noises outside and it was the popping of the patio. So I go outside to go check and, sure enough, the smoke was coming up and all that goodness. So we got the kids out, tried to do what we could with the fire and we couldn't do much so we just got out. everyone is OK though, that's all that matters," said Canady.

The Red Cross arrived on scene this morning and says they will be assisting all 11 of those families with any immediate needs they now have.

