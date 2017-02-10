2017 Oklahoma Horse Fair is underway in Duncan - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

2017 Oklahoma Horse Fair is underway in Duncan

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO)- The 2017 Oklahoma Horse Fair is underway in Duncan.

One of today's events was the Working Stockdog Trials, where some of the best dogs worked cattle for the audience before being sold at auction. But there's much more than that.

The rest of the weekend includes events like mutton' bustin', bronc' riding, and of course the pony sale featuring a selection of ranch and show horses.

"What's great about this event is that there is something for everyone, but it's really great for families and kids. It's good people, people that work for a living in the cattle business. It's a really wholesome country way of life," said Gary Lohman, the event organizer.

Tonight, you can head out for the 1st Annual Oklahoma Mule Skinners Ranch Event featuring everything from wild cow milking, the bronc mule buck-out, and mini bronc riding. All of that kicks off at 7 o'clock. The event continues tomorrow at 8:30 in the morning.

