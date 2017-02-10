The 48th Annual Coin Show is in Duncan - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
DUNCAN, OK (KSWO)- The 48th Annual Coin Show is in Duncan.

The event -- put on by the Stephens County Coin Club -- kicked off at the Stephens County Fairgrounds today. Some 30 vendors are out. Several were selling gold and silver coins, and more.

You can also take your own collectible money there to get an idea for how much it's worth or sell them on the spot for cash. Members say this event has something for everyone.

“You'll see a piece of history, you know, coins from the 1800s that people used to carry in their pockets for currency and just always amazing what you'll see, always something new, and then, if you want to invest, we sell the silver coins and gold coins and that and we have a little bit of everything,” said Ed McGill, a member of the Stephens County Coin Club.

All the money raised at the show benefits the Stephens County Coin Club. If you missed today's event, don't worry. The Coin Show will continue February 11th from 9 in the morning until 5:00 p.m.

