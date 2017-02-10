101-year-old Duncan woman honored by Governor's office

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO)- A Duncan woman who turned 101 on February 9th received a special gift from the Governor's office.

Doris Holbrook is a resident at the Elk Crossing Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

She was surprised with a citation today from Oklahoma Governor Mary Fallin and a visit from State Senator Paul Scott.

"101 is a pretty good milestone. She's a very special lady. She has a lot of experience and wisdom. Just want to recognize her as one of my constituents and just let her know how happy we are for her to be able to celebrate this day with her and her family," said Scott.



When Holbrook was born in 1916, Woodrow Wilson was president and women weren't allowed to vote.

