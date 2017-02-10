Elgin grassfire fueled by high temperatures - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Elgin grassfire fueled by high temperatures

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
COMANCHE COUNTY, OK (KSWO)- An extreme fire danger for Comanche county as temperatures pushed 80 this afternoon.

Along Highway 277 and Cleveland Road in Elgin, crews were out checking for hot spots. There's no word on how much was torched.

And this was just one of the grass fires that popped up this afternoon. With the strong winds we saw today, it made things even more difficult for firefighters.

