Fire crews struggle to get to grass fire north of Sterling

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
STERLING, OK (KSWO)- We're following breaking news just north Sterling this afternoon. We first told you about the grassfire during our 4:00 o'clock newscast and our crew out there estimates about 50 acres have already been burned.

The fire is off of Meers-Porter Hill Road, just east of 195th Street near Sterling. Crews are having a hard time getting to the flames since they are pushed up against some trees.

We'll continue to keep you updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved. 

