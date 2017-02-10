Wichita Mountain Wildlife Refuge placed on water boil order by DEQ

The Department of Environmental Quality has issued a boil order for water consumed throughout the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge.

The order is for all water which is consumed, used in food preparation, dishwashing and brushing teeth to be brought to a full rolling boil for at least one minute due to the presence of E.coli.

The entire refuge as well as the following areas of the refuge are included in the boil order:

Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge Headquarters

Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge Environmental Education Center

Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge Visitors Center

Holy City

Cedar Plantation

Doris Campground

Fawn Creek Campground

All Picnic and Day Areas

Residents will be notified when the water is considered safe for human consumption.

