Wichita Mountain Wildlife Refuge placed on water boil order by D - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Wichita Mountain Wildlife Refuge placed on water boil order by DEQ

By Jarred Burk, Digital Content Manager
Bio
Connect
Biography
(Source KSWO) (Source KSWO)
WICHITA MOUNTAINS WILDLIFE REFUGE -

The Department of Environmental Quality has issued a boil order for water consumed throughout the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge.

The order is for all water which is consumed, used in food preparation, dishwashing and brushing teeth to be brought to a full rolling boil for at least one minute due to the presence of E.coli.

The entire refuge as well as the following areas of the refuge are included in the boil order:

  • Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge Headquarters
  • Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge Environmental Education Center
  • Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge Visitors Center
  • Holy City
  • Cedar Plantation
  • Doris Campground
  • Fawn Creek Campground
  • All Picnic and Day Areas

Residents will be notified when the water is considered safe for human consumption.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All Rights Reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • 5 ways to become a smaller target for ransomware hackers

    5 ways to become a smaller target for ransomware hackers

    Monday, May 15 2017 1:34 AM EDT2017-05-15 05:34:50 GMT
    Monday, May 15 2017 1:34 AM EDT2017-05-15 05:34:50 GMT

    Here are five ways to make you a less-likely victim of cyberhacking and those who would try to hold your data for ransom.

    Here are five ways to make you a less-likely victim of cyberhacking and those who would try to hold your data for ransom.

  • Experts: Conditions behind cyberattack may be hard to mimic

    Experts: Conditions behind cyberattack may be hard to mimic

    Monday, May 15 2017 1:34 AM EDT2017-05-15 05:34:49 GMT
    Monday, May 15 2017 1:34 AM EDT2017-05-15 05:34:49 GMT

    The cyberextortion attack hitting dozens of countries was a "perfect storm" of sorts.

    The cyberextortion attack hitting dozens of countries was a "perfect storm" of sorts.

  • Torch-wielding group protests Confederate statue removal

    Torch-wielding group protests Confederate statue removal

    Monday, May 15 2017 1:23 AM EDT2017-05-15 05:23:05 GMT
    Monday, May 15 2017 1:23 AM EDT2017-05-15 05:23:05 GMT

    A well-known white nationalist was among torch-wielding protesters calling on a Virginia city to block the removal of a Confederate monument.

    A well-known white nationalist was among torch-wielding protesters calling on a Virginia city to block the removal of a Confederate monument.

    •   
Powered by Frankly