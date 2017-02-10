11 families affected by Duncan fire

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO) - Eleven families are without a home Friday after an overnight fire destroyed several apartments in Duncan.

It happened just before 1:20 a.m. on Friday at the Magnolia Manor Apartments on West Plato Road. The Duncan Fire Department said the blaze was caused by an electrical issue. Crews were able to extinguish the flames in about an hour and no one was hurt.

Outside of the obvious damage to the outside of the building, residents said there was a significant amount of water and smoke damage inside the apartments. Resident Jessie Canady said while the damage to the inside of his apartment was upsetting, he's glad not a single person was hurt.

Canady said he and his girlfriend were sitting in their living room when they heard loud noises outside.

"It was the popping of the patio, so we go outside to go check and sure enough, the smoke was coming up and all that goodness. So, we got the kids out, tried to do what we could with the fire and we couldn't do much so we just got out. I mean, everyone's okay, though, that's all that matters,” Canady said.

Canady hasn't been able to fully assess the damage in his own apartment, but has a general idea of the loss and said they're lucky.

"We're able to come up from this,” Canady said. “That's the best part, there's stuff damaged but we can move forward from this. We've got stuff left behind still so we're good."

Canady said you can't really ever prepare for something like this to happen, but thanks to the generosity of others, all the families affected are not in this alone.

"The Red Cross is going to help us with the hotel room, my parents are going to help, there's a lot of people willing to help out,” Canady said. “I mean, there's a bad situation but this is a good community so we're getting help."

Canady said that help is what makes the Duncan community so special.

"It's great, we're still not even allowed in our apartment to evaluate what's gone, you know, so having people help out like that is fine, it's great,” Canady said. “I mean we couldn't ask for more, we really couldn't."

The Red Cross was on the scene Friday afternoon and said they were still evaluating the losses to determine the immediate needs of the families, whether that be food, water or shelter.

