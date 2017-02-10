Apache Casino Hotel opens new event center

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Apache Casino Hotel has celebrated the grand opening of its newly finished event center with a special event February 10th.



The 10-thousand square foot center can hold up to twelve hundred people for a concert.

The room also breaks down into four sections and offers a suite level for VIP guests.

Preparation for their grand opening began December 2015 with the groundbreaking for the twenty-eight-million-dollar facility.



Friends and family of employees were invited to the private event and had the opportunity to experience it firsthand.



Apache Casino Hotel Marketing Director Barrett DeFay and his staff have been planning and preparing for this grand opening event for nearly two years ....and tonight is just the beginning.



"You know it's a beautiful facility,” said DeFay. “We are proud of it, the tribe is proud of it and I think the community when they start visiting and enjoying it they are going to really enjoy what they see."



DeFay believes the center will have a great impact on the city of Lawton.



"There's a need,” said DeFay. “There's definitely a need in Lawton and SW Oklahoma for this type of facility. People have been asking and concerts and special events go along with what the casino's mission is. So we are happy to do this and happy to bring this here."



The center offers a grand dance floor, large stage and suite level seats for VIP guests.

Marketing manager, Benne Brewer, is equally excited about the new development that will provide a prime location for events like concerts, gun shows, and bridal shows.



"It's really great,” said Brewer. “We are going to be the only one in this corner of the state to offer entertainment and something to do for you. We hope that this will be big and that we will have tons of shows and be able to do them a couple times a month."



DeFay said they already have upcoming plans for the event space. After the grand opening, they will be officially open to the community, and per DeFay that's when the real fun begins.



"We are looking forward to next week when we are hosting Lawton Fort Sill business after hours,” said DeFay. “We got an open house for five other area chambers next Thursday, Friday a VIP party and Sunday after that tipsy artist. So, we are really happy to start things off with a splash."



For information on booking the new event room contact the Apache Casino Hotel sales department at http://apachecasinohotel.com/.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.