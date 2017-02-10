Folds of Honor Foundation co-founder speaks to MMS students

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - The co-founder of the Folds of Honor Foundation, which provides scholarships for families of soldiers who've been disabled or killed in combat, talked to an auditorium full of students at MacArthur Middle School Friday about challenge, triumph, and change.

Major Ed Pulido lost his leg in combat in Iraq, and he now travels the country sharing his story in hopes of inspiring others.

The room full of students fell silent as Pulido showed a video telling the story of when a roadside bomb hit his convoy on Aug. 17, 2004. Two months later, doctors amputated his left leg.

Vietnam veterans visited him while he was in the hospital and reminded him that he didn't just lose his leg but he sacrificed his leg for his country.

"You know what, there was so much support, so much healing and so much what I call opportunity and to me, I'm here for a reason and that is to make a difference and to let our youth know, you know what? No matter what challenge you have in life, you can get over it and certainly, you can hit challenge head on and make a difference," Pulido said.

Pulido said this was an extra special day for him because this is where he went to school.

"This is where my life began in a sense. I began to learn not only from the teachers and administrators but from my peers. I'm just grateful that at MAC in 1986 that I received the tools, the resources and more importantly the mentorships," Pulido said.

He hopes that during his talk today the students understood that they're fortunate to live in this country. He said even though they haven't taken an oath to go to war to defend America, it's their duty as citizens to support them here at home.

"We're all together on this mission and at the end of the day, the politics and all of that other stuff goes to the wayside because at the end of the day we are truly together making a difference," Pulido said.

The Folds of Honor Foundation was founded in May of 2007 and has awarded more than 1,300 scholarships so far. The scholarships range from 2,500 to 5,000.

If you'd like to apply for the scholarship, you can do so by clicking here. The deadline to apply is March 31st.

