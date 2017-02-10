Lawton Philharmonic Orchestra prepares for concert

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)-The Lawton Philharmonic Orchestra is preparing for their concert ‘The Power to Console.’

The concert titled will include two sections. One is called 'Dream Time Ancestors', musically represents how we all are connected to our ancestors. After intermission, a 60-member choir consisting of local singers will perform Brahms's Requiem in German with the orchestra. It's a piece the choir has been working on since August. Patty Neuwirth, the Executive Director of the Lawton Philharmonic Orchestra, encourages everyone to experience a performance like this at least once.

She says, "It’s something very few people have seen. A live orchestra, full orchestra that is just the most wonderful experience! The music just takes you away and then when you put that with the 60-member choir, oh my goodness, you need to come and see and once you come I think you'll want to come back."

The concert is Saturday night is at the McMahon Memorial Auditorium starting at 8. Tickets cost between 10 and 50 dollars.

