Lawton hosts Oklahoma VEX State Championship

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) -Students from all across the state came to Lawton on Saturday and competed for a VEX Robotics state title, and get a bid to the world championship.

The VEX Competitions are put on by the Robotics Education and Competition Foundation and are among the world's fastest growing competitive robotics programs for elementary schools, middle schools, high schools, and colleges around the world.



REC seeks to increase student interest and involvement in science, technology, engineering and mathematics or STEM by engaging students in hands-on robotics engineering programs.

Many kids from Lawton and the Great Plains Technology Center participated.



Each robot is built by groups of students and they get to control the robot. The object is for the robot to throw the blocks on their side to the opponents side. Liliana Rojas and Josephynne Cheatwood are from a high school in Tahlequah and partners in the competition. They hope their hard work pays off.



"It's my first state competition," said Cheatwood. "I've been working for this for three years and I'm excited. I'm overjoyed. I will be putting this on my resume."

Calvin Cole, a robotics instructor in Tahlequah says students gain important life skills such as teamwork and communication. He says robotics has always been a passion of his, but seeing the students take away friendships, awards and experience they can add to their resume, makes it worth all the time and effort.

"It's a lot of fun," said Cole." They have to learn to think, not just about the robot, but how to work with one another how to work with people they've never met before and at World Championships, even how to deal with people who don't speak the same language, so it's quite a thrill."

The students who place in the top or win best overall in the tournament will qualify for the VEX World Championships. That will be in Louisville in mid April.

