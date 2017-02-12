Duncan house fire under investigation - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Duncan house fire under investigation

(Source KSWO) (Source KSWO)

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO) - A Duncan church congregation stepped out of service at noon on Sunday, and noticed a house behind the church had smoke coming out of it, and feared it caught fire. Now, the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Firefighters responded to a house fire on the 1600 block of North 5th Street in Duncan around noon on Sunday. 

Duncan officials were not aware of injuries as a result of the fire. When they got to the home, no one was inside at the time.

