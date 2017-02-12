NAACP 108th Founder's Day celebrated in Lawton

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- NAACP branches across the nation celebrated their 108th Founder's Day on Sunday.

The Lawton branch also received the charter to operate in Lawton on this day 37 years ago. They hosted the event at New Hope Church of God in Christ on Southwest Monroe Avenue. The Lawton branch is one of the largest in Oklahoma.

Secretary of the branch Delores Raphel said they will continue to keep the legacy the national organization started in 1909.

"A lot of the freedoms you are enjoying now is because of the NAACP," said Raphel.

Lawton chapter president Dr. Clarence Luckey said the celebration today will not only consist of praise and worship but it also focused on the organizations importance.

"The preaching is about the NAACP and how proud we are of the people who have come before us that enable us to stand here today and celebrate one hundred eight years of service to the community,” said Luckey.

He said this day is just another reminder of how far his ancestors have come.

"During slavery people had to have church in the woods and they would put up blankets to keep the sound out because of people who were riding through trying to scope out people who were worshipping the Lord,” said Luckey. “So, we will be giving thanks that we don't have to worship that way any longer. That we can celebrate and shout, jump, rejoice and praise the Lord for all the good things he has done for us."

Raphel said the fight for the rights of citizens continues.

"We are celebrating and looking forward with hope for the future of this organization's existence,” said Raphel. “We are looking forward to what this organization can bring to the table and years to come for future generations.

For more on how to get involved with events from the organization visit their website.

