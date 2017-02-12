Fire burns Lawton backyards, destroys sheds

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - A fire broke out in a shed in the backyard of a Lawton home Sunday evening causing three backyards and another shed to catch fire.

The fire was in the backyard of a home on the 18 hundred block of Northwest 22nd street, just off Sheridan Road. Lawton firefighters responded around 7 p.m. and quickly got the fire out before it could spread to homes. The two sheds that caught fire were destroyed.

The Lawton Fire Department says the cause of the fire is still under investigation, but they know it start with one of the sheds. No one was reported hurt because of the fire.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.