Fire burns Lawton backyards, destroys sheds - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Fire burns Lawton backyards, destroys sheds

(Source KSWO) (Source KSWO)

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - A fire broke out in a shed in the backyard of a Lawton home Sunday evening causing three backyards and another shed to catch fire.

The fire was in the backyard of a home on the 18 hundred block of Northwest 22nd street, just off Sheridan Road. Lawton firefighters responded around 7 p.m. and quickly got the fire out before it could spread to homes. The two sheds that caught fire were destroyed.

The Lawton Fire Department says the cause of the fire is still under investigation, but they know it start with one of the sheds. No one was reported hurt because of the fire.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Putin offers to give Congress notes of Trump's meeting

    Putin offers to give Congress notes of Trump's meeting

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 8:26 AM EDT2017-05-17 12:26:23 GMT
    Wednesday, May 17 2017 8:26 AM EDT2017-05-17 12:26:23 GMT

    Bombshell Comey news came as the beleaguered administration was still struggling to explain Monday's revelation that the president had disclosed highly classified information to Russian diplomats.

    Bombshell Comey news came as the beleaguered administration was still struggling to explain Monday's revelation that the president had disclosed highly classified information to Russian diplomats.

  • Tornadoes in Wisconsin, Oklahoma leave 2 dead

    Tornadoes in Wisconsin, Oklahoma leave 2 dead

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 8:26 AM EDT2017-05-17 12:26:09 GMT
    Wednesday, May 17 2017 8:26 AM EDT2017-05-17 12:26:09 GMT

    Two people have died and dozens are injured after tornadoes flattened a mobile home park in Wisconsin and a housing subdivision in Oklahoma during powerful spring storms.

    Two people have died and dozens are injured after tornadoes flattened a mobile home park in Wisconsin and a housing subdivision in Oklahoma during powerful spring storms.

  • Walters suspect caught after escaping

    Walters suspect caught after escaping

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 8:26 AM EDT2017-05-17 12:26:00 GMT
    Source: KSWOSource: KSWO

    A Duncan juvenile is back in custody after escaping from Walters police.

    A Duncan juvenile is back in custody after escaping from Walters police.

    •   
Powered by Frankly